Covid coronavirus: Government to fund extra wide footpaths to maintain 2m distancing Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Government is providing funding to help councils expand footpaths and roll out temporary cycleways to help people keep 2 metres of physical distance apart after the level 4 lockdown is lifted.Associate Transport Minister Julie... The Government is providing funding to help councils expand footpaths and roll out temporary cycleways to help people keep 2 metres of physical distance apart after the level 4 lockdown is lifted.Associate Transport Minister Julie... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this