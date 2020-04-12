Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: Wellington 80-year-old's death linked to Bluff wedding cluster

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
A man in his 80s with Covid-19 who died in Wellington Hospital on Friday had a link to New Zealand's largest cluster of cases, a wedding reception...
