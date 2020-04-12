Covid 19 coronavirus: Wellington 80-year-old's death linked to Bluff wedding cluster Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

SIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES A man in his 80s with Covid-19 who died in Wellington Hospital on Friday had a link to New Zealand's largest cluster of cases, a wedding reception... SIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES A man in his 80s with Covid-19 who died in Wellington Hospital on Friday had a link to New Zealand's largest cluster of cases, a wedding reception... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 2 days ago Coronavirus Is Now the Leading Cause of Death in the US 01:05 Coronavirus Is Now the Leading Cause of Death in the US COVID-19 is now killing more Americans per day than heart disease or cancer. According to data published Tuesday, the virus is killing 1,970 people on average per day in the U.S. Over the course of eight days, COVID-19 caused more than 12,000... You Might Like

Tweets about this Wellington SHIH This year’s Easter weekend will be totally different from previous ones and remembered by people around the world s… https://t.co/PIBPL3Ldd8 1 day ago