West Auckland residents face Easter Sunday power outage

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
West Auckland residents face Easter Sunday power outageVector is working to restore a power outage that hit parts of West Auckland shortly after 6pm.The outage affected parts of Glendene, Te Atatu South and Henderson and a Vector crew is onsite at McLeod Road working to restore it."We...
