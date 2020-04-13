Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > World Bank warns South Asia's economic growth to slump

World Bank warns South Asia's economic growth to slump

BBC News Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
The World Bank has slashed its growth predictions for the South Asia region due to the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: World Bank warns: Indian economy to decelerate to 5% in 2020 amid Coronavirus outbreak | Oneindia

World Bank warns: Indian economy to decelerate to 5% in 2020 amid Coronavirus outbreak | Oneindia 02:35

 AS India enters into the 19TH day of the lockdown, the no. of covid-19 cases have breached the 8000 mark. The highly infectious novel coronavirus has infected 8,356 people in India, killed 273. 909 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, 34 people died. THE WORLD BANK ON SUNDAY SAID THAT THE...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dialy_novelty

News World Bank warns South Asia's economic growth to slump https://t.co/Cq37zu2K5k https://t.co/NSJ4VikjXw 2 minutes ago

sourceoffinance

Finance World Bank warns South Asia's economic growth to slump https://t.co/N0lU28lUwP https://t.co/SMVAKN3Gma 3 minutes ago

WhiteHeavenB

ไวท์เฮเว่นบีชของผลิต RT @BBCBusiness: World Bank warns South Asia's economic growth to slump https://t.co/AxqH9rVpKb 3 minutes ago

RTDEWHITE

Roman Taylor World Bank warns South Asia's economic growth to slump https://t.co/VnermRpmti https://t.co/os7HqE1xQr 4 minutes ago

JohnPaulSmiley

John-Paul Smiley BBC News - World Bank warns South Asia's economic growth to slump https://t.co/AqCJMJT86t 9 minutes ago

MahmutAltundal1

Mahmut Altundal BBC News - World Bank warns South Asia's economic growth to slump https://t.co/Vr9tpFiwxv 24 minutes ago

AdekunleAyan

MASTERPIECE👌 World Bank warns South Asia's economic growth to slump https://t.co/MQcUW4aqy9 https://t.co/kTWM2DdZTR 26 minutes ago

DanielZarkx

Daniel Zark World Bank warns South Asia's economic growth to slump https://t.co/27ldVbXmVD https://t.co/3JX1XoV3GR 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.