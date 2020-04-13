Global  

Renewed rise in Chinese coronavirus cases linked to Russia

France 24 Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
While China has made gains stamping out the coronavirus, one province in the country’s north-east has seen a troubling rise. With 98 of China’s 108 new coronavirus cases today the result of imported infections, primarily from Russia, authorities are worried about a second wave.
