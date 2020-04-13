Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: Kiwi nurse Jenny McGee who helped keep Boris Johnson alive was 'just doing her job', family says

New Zealand Herald Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Kiwi nurse Jenny McGee who helped keep Boris Johnson alive was 'just doing her job', family saysUK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed her as the nurse who kept him alive. But New Zealander Jenny McGee says she was "just doing her job" as she would for any patient. Johnson singled out "Jenny from Invercargill" after recovering...
Credit: Bang Media World - Published
News video: Boris Johnson says he 'could have gone either way' while he was hospitalised for coronavirus

Boris Johnson says he 'could have gone either way' while he was hospitalised for coronavirus 01:15

 The British Prime Minister was previously in intensive care due to coronavirus: but he is now out of hospital.

