Covid 19 coronavirus: Kiwi nurse Jenny McGee who helped keep Boris Johnson alive was 'just doing her job', family says

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed her as the nurse who kept him alive. But New Zealander Jenny McGee says she was "just doing her job" as she would for any patient. Johnson singled out "Jenny from Invercargill" after recovering...



