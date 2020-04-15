Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: Former banking boss Ralph Norris criticises Auckland Council rates rise of 3.5%

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Former banking boss Ralph Norris criticises Auckland Council rates rise of 3.5%Top businessman Sir Ralph Norris has deemed a 3.5 per cent rates increase by Auckland Council unrealistic and worried about a "business as usual" approach to the Covid-19 crisis.Norris said he offered to assist Mayor Phil Goff and...
