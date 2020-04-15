Covid 19 coronavirus: Former banking boss Ralph Norris criticises Auckland Council rates rise of 3.5% Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Top businessman Sir Ralph Norris has deemed a 3.5 per cent rates increase by Auckland Council unrealistic and worried about a "business as usual" approach to the Covid-19 crisis.Norris said he offered to assist Mayor Phil Goff and... Top businessman Sir Ralph Norris has deemed a 3.5 per cent rates increase by Auckland Council unrealistic and worried about a "business as usual" approach to the Covid-19 crisis.Norris said he offered to assist Mayor Phil Goff and... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 day ago Council confirms 24 deaths at coronavirus-hit care home 01:10 Public Health England has said it is working to support a nursing home where 24 residents have died during the coronavirus outbreak, including eight who tested positive for Covid-19. Staffordshire County Council said a total of 18 residents and one staff member had tested positive at the county’s... You Might Like

Tweets about this