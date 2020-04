Climate change: New Zealand emissions barely budge, transport emissions cuts urged

Big cuts are needed in transport emissions say climate change experts as the latest data shows New Zealand continuing to rely on forestry rather than actual reductions to meet international obligations. New Greenhouse Gas Inventory...

