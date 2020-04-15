Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Coronavirus covid: Auckland councillors follow Jacinda Ardern and agree to take pay cuts

Coronavirus covid: Auckland councillors follow Jacinda Ardern and agree to take pay cuts

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus covid: Auckland councillors follow Jacinda Ardern and agree to take pay cutsAuckland Mayor Phil Goff and many councillors are taking a leaf out of the Prime Minister's book and taking a pay cut.Jacinda Ardern today revealed all ministers and public sector chief executives will take a 20 per cent pay cut...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: New Zealand prime minister and top officials to take 20% pay cut

New Zealand prime minister and top officials to take 20% pay cut 01:15

 New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed she and other top officials are taking a 20% pay cut for six months in acknowledgement of the country's sacrifices in dealing with coronavirus. "If there were ever a time to close the gap between groups of people across New Zealand in different...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.