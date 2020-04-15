Coronavirus covid: Auckland councillors follow Jacinda Ardern and agree to take pay cuts Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff and many councillors are taking a leaf out of the Prime Minister's book and taking a pay cut.Jacinda Ardern today revealed all ministers and public sector chief executives will take a 20 per cent pay cut...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 14 hours ago New Zealand prime minister and top officials to take 20% pay cut 01:15 New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed she and other top officials are taking a 20% pay cut for six months in acknowledgement of the country's sacrifices in dealing with coronavirus. "If there were ever a time to close the gap between groups of people across New Zealand in different...

