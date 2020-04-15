Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern live on ZB

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern live on ZBPrime Minister Jacinda Ardern will provide more detail on coronavirus and whether New Zealand could move out of lockdown this morning. Ardern is answering questions on the Covid-19 outbreak on Newstalk ZB. The four-week lockdown...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: New Zealand prime minister and top officials to take 20% pay cut

New Zealand prime minister and top officials to take 20% pay cut 01:15

 New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed she and other top officials are taking a 20% pay cut for six months in acknowledgement of the country's sacrifices in dealing with coronavirus. "If there were ever a time to close the gap between groups of people across New Zealand in different...

