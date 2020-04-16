Shagufta RT @Reuters: At least two dozen ethnic Rohingya died aboard a ship that was rescued with nearly 400 starving people aboard after failing to… 4 minutes ago

shakira law 😷 RT @STcom: Over two dozen Rohingya died on rescued boat, Bangladesh coast guard says https://t.co/Bad9Bo1z2H 6 minutes ago

Ro Mohammad Riyad Arakan RT @poppymcp: Appalling news emerging today of a boat filled with starving, emaciated Rohingya that has landed in Bangladesh after failing… 7 minutes ago

Sandeep Seth Over two dozen Rohingya died on rescued boat, says Bangladesh coast guard | Malay Mail https://t.co/OGWQjrGV2l 8 minutes ago

ST Foreign Desk Over two dozen Rohingya died on rescued boat, Bangladesh coast guard says https://t.co/SDU1kuzB8T 14 minutes ago

The Straits Times Over two dozen Rohingya died on rescued boat, Bangladesh coast guard says https://t.co/Bad9Bo1z2H 18 minutes ago

Sagar Hon Patil🇮🇳 RT @factal: Nearly 30 people found dead on ship carrying nearly 400 Rohingya, Bangladesh coast guard says; boat rescued near Teknaf Upazila… 19 minutes ago