Boy found by police in Christchurch, public appeal to reunite him with family Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Police have found an unattended child in Sockburn, Christchurch.The boy, thought to be about 5, was found on Yaldhurst Rd about 7am.He has short black hair, brown eyes and is wearing grey Toy Story pyjamas. Anyone with information...

