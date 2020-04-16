Boy found by police in Christchurch, public appeal to reunite him with family

Global  

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Boy found by police in Christchurch, public appeal to reunite him with familyPolice have found an unattended child in Sockburn, Christchurch.The boy, thought to be about 5, was found on Yaldhurst Rd about 7am.He has short black hair, brown eyes and is wearing grey Toy Story pyjamas. Anyone with information...
