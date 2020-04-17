Covid 19 coronavirus: Waikato DHB ramps up thousands of Covid-19 tests at Countdown supermarkets as they record first death Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Waikato DHB has rapidly upscaled its Covid-19 testing capacity to 800 samples a day as the region recorded its first death from the virus today.The DHB region tested its 7000th Covid-19 sample today, as they rolled out Community...

