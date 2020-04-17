Covid-19 coronavirus: Hastings neighbourhood's lockdown dance Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Just because you're in lockdown, it doesn't mean you can have a little dance with your neighbours, all within the safety of your own bubble.That's what a neighbourhood in Hastings proved, by sharing a kanikani between neighbours... Just because you're in lockdown, it doesn't mean you can have a little dance with your neighbours, all within the safety of your own bubble.That's what a neighbourhood in Hastings proved, by sharing a kanikani between neighbours... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this