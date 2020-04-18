3.4 magnitude earthquake hits just south of Christchurch in Port Hills Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake has struck Christchurch.The quake hit at 3.19pm about 5km south of Christchurch, according to Geonet, in the Port Hills.The earthquake had a depth of 4km.As of 3.40pm today, 6172 people had registered...

