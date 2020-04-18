Global  

3.4 magnitude earthquake hits just south of Christchurch in Port Hills

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
3.4 magnitude earthquake hits just south of Christchurch in Port HillsA 3.4 magnitude earthquake has struck Christchurch.The quake hit at 3.19pm about 5km south of Christchurch, according to Geonet, in the Port Hills.The earthquake had a depth of 4km.As of 3.40pm today, 6172 people had registered...
