Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Covid 19 coronavirus: Social distancing likely to be in place until vaccine is ready - virologist

Covid 19 coronavirus: Social distancing likely to be in place until vaccine is ready - virologist

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Social distancing likely to be in place until vaccine is ready - virologistBy RNZ It will be very difficult to eliminate Covid-19 completely from circulation in New Zealand when so many cases are believed to be asymptomatic, a leading UK virologist says. Dr Chris Smith, consultant clinical virologist...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Social Distancing Measure May Be Necessary Until 2022

Social Distancing Measure May Be Necessary Until 2022 00:32

 Health experts are predicting that a degree of social distancing may need to remain in place into the year 2022. According to UPI, those projections were published in an analysis by Harvard researchers on Tuesday. Researchers warn that new outbreaks may be possible even with some restrictions in...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.