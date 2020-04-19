Emergency services attending electrocution incident in Ngatira Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

One person has been flown to hospital in a serious condition after an incident involving powerlines.A police spokeswoman said they had been called at 4.55pm to an incident involving two people who had been "electrocuted by power... One person has been flown to hospital in a serious condition after an incident involving powerlines.A police spokeswoman said they had been called at 4.55pm to an incident involving two people who had been "electrocuted by power... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this