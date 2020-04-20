Covid-19 coronavirus: Govt considering making Google and Facebook pay for NZ journalism

Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Government is considering forcing big tech companies like Google and Facebook pay for its use of New Zealand journalism.The Australian Government today announced its competition watchdog, the ACCC, will draw up a mandatory code... The Government is considering forcing big tech companies like Google and Facebook pay for its use of New Zealand journalism.The Australian Government today announced its competition watchdog, the ACCC, will draw up a mandatory code... 👓 View full article

