Covid-19 coronavirus: New Zealand could pull off bold goal of eliminating virus

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: New Zealand could pull off bold goal of eliminating virusWhile most countries are working on ways to contain the coronavirus, New Zealand has set itself a much more ambitious goal: eliminating it altogether.And experts believe the country could pull it off. The virus "doesn't have superpowers,"...
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: New Zealand kids attempt escape their COVID-19 lockdown in bins and bushes

New Zealand kids attempt escape their COVID-19 lockdown in bins and bushes 01:18

 These cunnings kids attempt to escape their coronavirus lockdown at home by dressing in bin bags and bushes to go unnoticed.

