Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Kim Jong-un illness rumours denied amid intense speculation

Kim Jong-un illness rumours denied amid intense speculation

BBC News Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
South Korea says reports that Kim Jong-un is gravely ill are not true, after intense speculation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FrankBarnard

Frank Barnard RT @FrankBarnard: BBC News - Kim Jong-un illness rumours denied amid intense speculation https://t.co/ZMsZYDkjj4 BREAKING: KIM JONG-UN-WELL 1 hour ago

Op1knb

Octavio Perez El coronel si tiene quien le escriba : Kim Jong-un illness rumours denied amid intense sp...… https://t.co/cbWk0uaJWy 2 hours ago

askauntygrace

Grace Egbagbe Kim Jong-un illness rumours denied amid intense speculation https://t.co/0mYphRK8xA https://t.co/xDnTwejyQG 2 hours ago

parrotngblog

Parrot Nigeria Kim Jong-un illness rumours denied amid intense speculation https://t.co/BsJZ4xBaXg https://t.co/GE7CXdfIWK 2 hours ago

FrankBarnard

Frank Barnard BBC News - Kim Jong-un illness rumours denied amid intense speculation https://t.co/ZMsZYDkjj4 BREAKING: KIM JONG-UN-WELL 3 hours ago

NaijaCampus

Naija Campus Gist Kim Jong-un illness rumours denied amid intense speculation https://t.co/yBnJZPy0h0 https://t.co/YX9KZAfGqU 3 hours ago

NewExpressNews

NewExpressNews Kim Jong-un illness rumours denied amid intense speculation https://t.co/1yklu9irgh https://t.co/TDAnmLX7C1 3 hours ago

TheStarKenya

TheStarKenya It is not the first time rumours about his health have fired up intense flurries of speculation. https://t.co/G8OmWdzwlR 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.