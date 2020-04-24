Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Vanquish the Virus? Australia and New Zealand Aim to Show the Way

Vanquish the Virus? Australia and New Zealand Aim to Show the Way

NYTimes.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The two countries, led by ideological opposites, are converging on an extraordinary goal: eliminating the virus. Their nonpolitical approach is restoring trust in democracy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: New Zealand looks to totally eliminate virus

New Zealand looks to totally eliminate virus 00:25

 New Zealand is looking to totally eliminate the virus. They have only seen 13 deaths from COVID-19.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.