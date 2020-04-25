Anzac Day in lockdown: The Last Post echoed across an empty Eden Park Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

It was a poignant minute as the Last Post echoed across an empty Eden Park and through the streets of the quiet suburb this morning, to mark Anzac Day in lockdown.Alone in the middle of the stadium, at 6am, Andrew McDowall played... It was a poignant minute as the Last Post echoed across an empty Eden Park and through the streets of the quiet suburb this morning, to mark Anzac Day in lockdown.Alone in the middle of the stadium, at 6am, Andrew McDowall played... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this