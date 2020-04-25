Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Anzac Day in lockdown: The Last Post echoed across an empty Eden Park

Anzac Day in lockdown: The Last Post echoed across an empty Eden Park

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Anzac Day in lockdown: The Last Post echoed across an empty Eden ParkIt was a poignant minute as the Last Post echoed across an empty Eden Park and through the streets of the quiet suburb this morning, to mark Anzac Day in lockdown.Alone in the middle of the stadium, at 6am, Andrew McDowall played...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.