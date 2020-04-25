Watch: Palmerston North man's Anzac Day Last Post guitar tribute to fallen soldiers Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A Kiwi rocker has gone viral after performing an emotional and powerful guitar solo of the Last Post as a tribute to New Zealanders who lost their lives fighting for our freedom.With Anzac Day memorial parades suspended around the... A Kiwi rocker has gone viral after performing an emotional and powerful guitar solo of the Last Post as a tribute to New Zealanders who lost their lives fighting for our freedom.With Anzac Day memorial parades suspended around the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this