Paola Garcia Isaak RT @Europarl_EN: Europe remains the safest place for journalists according to the 2020 figures of Reporters Without Border, but the general… 9 minutes ago eve harris RT @TB_Times: At least eight more residents and a nurse from Freedom Square in Seminole have died of COVID-19 in the last week. https://t.c… 1 hour ago Tampa Bay Times At least eight more residents and a nurse from Freedom Square in Seminole have died of COVID-19 in the last week. https://t.co/77m8b4vNVV 2 hours ago nadin elkharoiti RT @selfhelpafrica: COVID-19 threatens not alone health, but food security, press freedom and much more in Africa. The World Economic Forum… 2 hours ago Tacchoni @DanielAndrewsMP Germany is considering handing out “coronavirus immunity cards” to its citizens that would allow t… https://t.co/NmSS8AVanO 5 hours ago Tacchoni @BarackObama Germany is considering handing out “coronavirus immunity cards” to its citizens that would allow those… https://t.co/aTpmhYt2xK 5 hours ago Self Help Africa COVID-19 threatens not alone health, but food security, press freedom and much more in Africa. The World Economic F… https://t.co/Ndw9ybeeDT 5 hours ago