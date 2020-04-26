'That made my eyes leak': Timaru man with dementia plays Last Post on bugle

Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Peter Cullimore was given three months to live. That was 42 years ago.Yesterday, aged 80 years old, the Timaru man dusted off his trusty bungle and performed a beautiful rendition of the Last Post from his driveway to honour New... Peter Cullimore was given three months to live. That was 42 years ago.Yesterday, aged 80 years old, the Timaru man dusted off his trusty bungle and performed a beautiful rendition of the Last Post from his driveway to honour New... 👓 View full article

