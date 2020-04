Earthquake near Te Anau, South Island Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has occurred in the South Island near Te Anau. The shake happened 40km north of the town at a depth of 67km at 10.52am.

