Covid 19 coronavirus: PM Jacinda Ardern says virus is 'currently eliminated' as NZ emerges from level 4

Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Covid-19 is effectively "currently eliminated" in New Zealand and is warning Kiwis they need to do everything they can to prevent a second wave of infection. "We must make sure that we do not let... Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Covid-19 is effectively "currently eliminated" in New Zealand and is warning Kiwis they need to do everything they can to prevent a second wave of infection. "We must make sure that we do not let... 👓 View full article

