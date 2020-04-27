Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: PM Jacinda Ardern says virus is 'currently eliminated' as NZ emerges from level 4

New Zealand Herald Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: PM Jacinda Ardern says virus is 'currently eliminated' as NZ emerges from level 4Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Covid-19 is effectively "currently eliminated" in New Zealand and is warning Kiwis they need to do everything they can to prevent a second wave of infection. "We must make sure that we do not let...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: New Zealand Says Community Spreading of COVID-19 Has Been Stopped

New Zealand Says Community Spreading of COVID-19 Has Been Stopped 01:35

 New Zealand Says Community Spreading of COVID-19 Has Been Stopped Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed the news several weeks after the country issued a lockdown. According to data from Johns Hopkins, coronavirus has killed 19 in New Zealand and infected 1,469. Jacinda Ardern, via news briefing...

