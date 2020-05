Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Following a public backlash Victoria University has delayed a placeholder fee charging students $150 a week for rooms in halls of residence they can't live in. Accommodation fees were waived to support students through the Covid-19... Following a public backlash Victoria University has delayed a placeholder fee charging students $150 a week for rooms in halls of residence they can't live in. Accommodation fees were waived to support students through the Covid-19... 👓 View full article