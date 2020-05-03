Hungry mistake: Truck driver gets stuck in Papakura McDonald's drive-thru
Sunday, 3 May 2020 () A driver's Covid-19 level 3 trip to McDonald's has ended in disaster after the rental truck he was driving became stuck under the drive-thru roof.At 9.45am this morning, the man driving a HireAce rental truck entered the Papakura...
Occurred on April 27, 2020 / Maidstone, Vermont, USA Info from Licensor: "A milk truck was driving too fast. The driver was reaching for his cell phone and not paying attention. He managed to crawl out. The driver had a laceration on back of head and needed a few stitches. He went home that day.The...