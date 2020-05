Sophia Phan New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will join Australia's national cabinet meeting tomorrow. Latest COVID-19… https://t.co/mxH2DNfLCs 10 minutes ago Margaret Hollingdale So, #covid_19 cases are still occuring in Victoria Coronavirus updates LIVE: 22 new cases in Victoria, 19 linked t… https://t.co/adCq8kpaVJ 11 minutes ago Chris Eastaughffe RT @australian: Jacinda Ardern will join Australia’s national cabinet meeting on Tuesday to update federal, state and territory leaders on… 15 minutes ago Ladywhitepeace Live: Jacinda Ardern to join Australia's National Cabinet meeting tonight https://t.co/8U3qXCdmiq 22 minutes ago The Australian Jacinda Ardern will join Australia’s national cabinet meeting on Tuesday to update federal, state and territory lea… https://t.co/lMA1IK5jM1 33 minutes ago Alex Turner-Cohen 35,000 Kiwis have applied for the dole since the COVID-19 outbreak began. That’s roughly a thousand Kiwis a day app… https://t.co/fwvJhXoHBq 2 hours ago Newshub RT @NewshubPolitics: 'It's not for me to cast those judgments': No comment from PM on leaked COVID-19 Five Eyes dossier https://t.co/8Ws4Zx… 3 hours ago Newshub Politics 'It's not for me to cast those judgments': No comment from PM on leaked COVID-19 Five Eyes dossier https://t.co/8Ws4Zxx9ub 3 hours ago