Amol Vidyagar RT @timesofindia: Japan PM extends virus state of emergency until May 31 READ--https://t.co/5ihP8j9pdD #CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronavirusP… 16 seconds ago

Carranza, Daniel (old guy & rescue Pibble, Athena) RT @AFP: Japan's prime minister has extended a state of emergency over the coronavirus until the end of May, as the government warned it wa… 4 minutes ago

The Times Of India Japan PM extends virus state of emergency until May 31 READ--https://t.co/5ihP8j9pdD #CoronavirusOutbreak… https://t.co/dHDKl6tStj 7 minutes ago

dev shak RT @JeromeTaylor: Breaking: Japan PM extends virus state of emergency until May 31 -- @AFP 10 minutes ago