Dan Moshenberg Visakhapatnam: At least 11 dead after gas leak at chemical plant, over 200 hospitalised https://t.co/DHX4uF2mWM via @scroll_in #India 14 minutes ago

Caro Casu RT @Abihabib: A gas leak in India owned by South Korea’s LG Corp. has left at least three dead and hundreds more ill, footage showing men a… 25 minutes ago

ATS Section on Terrorism and Inhalation Disasters At least three surrounding villages were evacuated and officials went house-to-house, breaking in to pull out uncon… https://t.co/Po2vNe42l5 31 minutes ago

満腹旨旨号 沈没 RT @BBCWorld: At least three dead after gas leak in south India https://t.co/xgl4zDgaDh 57 minutes ago

Amitkumar Tadvi (Peace Warrior) RT @_SwarajIndia: The loss of lives due to gas leak in Visakhapatnam is disturbing. Swaraj India's condolences to the families who have los… 2 hours ago

Swaraj India The loss of lives due to gas leak in Visakhapatnam is disturbing. Swaraj India's condolences to the families who ha… https://t.co/oFVkswCh4z 2 hours ago

SATB1231 One health crisis after another. Our prayers are with Vizag! https://t.co/oc196l2v31 @AnantBhan @mariwalahealth… https://t.co/SDYvJKoSOT 3 hours ago