Local Focus: Foodbanks and commercial kitchens to the rescue Saturday, 9 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

In times of need help can come from anywhere, even your favourite restaurant. Seventh Avenue Group runs three Tauranga restaurants - Brooklyn Patio on The Strand, Neighbourhood Kitchen in Cherrywood and Rain Bar in Pāpāmoa.... In times of need help can come from anywhere, even your favourite restaurant. Seventh Avenue Group runs three Tauranga restaurants - Brooklyn Patio on The Strand, Neighbourhood Kitchen in Cherrywood and Rain Bar in Pāpāmoa.... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this