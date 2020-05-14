Global  

Budget 2020: Government's Covid 19 wage subsidy scheme extended by 8 weeks, now up to $14b

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Budget 2020: Government's Covid 19 wage subsidy scheme extended by 8 weeks, now up to $14bThe wage subsidy scheme has been extended by a further eight weeks as the Government looks to limit the economic damage caused by Covid-19. A further up to $3.2 billion has been poured into the scheme, taking the total Government...
