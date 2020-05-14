Global  

Virgin Australia flight attendant accused of sex act with passenger awarded $20,000 for wrongful dismissal

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Virgin Australia flight attendant accused of sex act with passenger awarded $20,000 for wrongful dismissalA flight attendant accused of performing a sex act on a passenger during a flight and providing free beers to them has been awarded $20,000 in damages after he was found to have been wrongfully dismissed. Virgin Australia New Zealand...
