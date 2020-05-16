Global  

Two hunters hurt in first 48 hours of alert level 2

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
Two hunters hurt in first 48 hours of alert level 2It's been a painful return to the bush for two hunters injured in the first days of the country's move to a less-restricted life.Hunting, along with most other outdoor pursuits, was banned during the alert level 4 lockdown. Under...
