Covid 19 coronavirus: Coalition of 62 nations, including New Zealand, backs virus probe
Sunday, 17 May 2020 () New Zealand is reportedly among 62 nations that have come together to back Australia's call for an independent inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. The Australian newspaper reported that it had obtained a draft...
New Zealand eases lockdown, with barbers, playgrounds and some tourist attractions reopening. The reopening of the economy reflects the success New Zealand has experienced in its bold goal of eliminating the virus.
Day 54 of the Coronavirus lockdown. India has crossed the 90,000-mark in the number of coronavirus cases as it recorded the biggest single-day jump of 4,987 new patients, bringing the total to 90,927..
New Zealand's Electoral Commission unveiled safety measures Tuesday designed to allow a national election to proceed as planned in September despite the...