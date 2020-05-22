Global  

Naomi Osaka: Japanese tennis star becomes world's highest-paid female athlete

BBC News Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka overtakes US rival Serena Williams to become the world's highest-paid female athlete.
