Auckland Transport bus lane trial nets $4.6m in fines on Newmarket street in three months

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Auckland Transport bus lane trial nets $4.6m in fines on Newmarket street in three monthsAuckland Transport has pocketed an additional $4.6 million in fines from motorists in just three months, after extending the restrictions on a single poorly painted bus lane to include non-peak hours.The bus and transit lane extends...
