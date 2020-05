You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Woman Accusing Joe Biden Says She Didn't Say 'Sexual Assault' During Her First Report



A former Senate staffer accused former Vice President Joe Biden of sexual assault. She said she filed a limited report with a congressional personnel office at the time. According to Newser, she.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Full disclosure: The truth behinds NDAs In the wake of widespread revelations about sexual harassment that have brought down dozens of powerful men (including Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein), the...

CBS News 1 week ago



Former McDonald's worker details alleged sexual harassment McDonald's is facing new charges that the company is not being tough enough on allegations of sexual harassment at its restaurants. In a new lawsuit, former...

CBS News 5 days ago





Tweets about this