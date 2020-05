Recent related news from verified sources Former PNG prime minister arrested over corruption charges PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea (AP) — The former prime minister of Papua New Guinea has been arrested and taken in for questioning over alleged...

Seattle Times 13 hours ago



Former PNG PM Peter O’Neill arrested over claims of misappropriation, official corruption Former Papua New Guinea prime minister Peter O'Neill was arrested by police in Port Moresby after his arrival from Brisbane.

SBS 1 day ago



