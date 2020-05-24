Wellington earthquake: Jacinda Ardern stays cool as quake hits
Sunday, 24 May 2020 () Jacinda Ardern was live on television this morning, when a large earthquake struck Wellington and the PM kept her cool throughout."We're just having a bit of an earthquake here," said the PM to Newshub host Ryan Bridge as the screen...
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern barely skipped a beat when an earthquake struck during a live television interview... Seattle Times Also reported by •SBS •New Zealand Herald