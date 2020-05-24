Global  

Wellington earthquake: Jacinda Ardern stays cool as quake hits

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Wellington earthquake: Jacinda Ardern stays cool as quake hitsJacinda Ardern was live on television this morning, when a large earthquake struck Wellington and the PM kept her cool throughout."We're just having a bit of an earthquake here," said the PM to Newshub host Ryan Bridge as the screen...
Recent related videos from verified sources

New Zealand set to ease lockdown measures [Video]

New Zealand set to ease lockdown measures

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that lockdown measures in the country are set to ease from midnight local time on Tuesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
New Zealand might lift restrictions next week [Video]

New Zealand might lift restrictions next week

New Zealand reported just 15 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern began outlining which restrictions imposed during a tight four-week lockdown might be eased next week...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published

Recent related news from verified sources

New Zealand leader carries on with TV interview during quake

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern barely skipped a beat when an earthquake struck during a live television interview...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SBSNew Zealand Herald

Jacinda Ardern stays cool as earthquake rattles New Zealand capital

An earthquake struck near New Zealand's capital on Monday morning, shaking many residents including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who continued with a live TV...
Reuters

