You Might Like

Tweets about this Simon Ward RT @rg_jones: The uncomfortable truth about rheumatic fever is that if it affected Pākehā New Zealanders we would’ve fixed the problem long… 21 minutes ago NZAG RT @NZDoctor_news: Spike in rheumatic fever cases in Wellington @rnz_news https://t.co/r5LNPsCaw9 @RNZCGP @yourNZMA @NZMAchair @CountryGPs… 2 hours ago New Zealand Doctor Spike in rheumatic fever cases in Wellington @rnz_news https://t.co/r5LNPsCaw9 @RNZCGP @yourNZMA @NZMAchair… https://t.co/bghVoCLo1w 2 hours ago HH 🕷 RT @gtiso: If anyone thinks that even a moderate spread of COVID-19 would have been less than catastrophic, here's a reminder of our social… 3 hours ago Niki RT @EvaCorlett: When houses are overcrowded and substandard, children end up in hospital. "Covid-19 lockdown could have exacerbated the pr… 3 hours ago