India coronavirus: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood hailed for helping migrants

BBC News Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Sonu Sood is being hailed as a real-life hero for sending stranded migrants home during the lockdown.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sonu Sood continues efforts to send stranded migrants back to their hometowns

Sonu Sood continues efforts to send stranded migrants back to their hometowns 01:13

 Actor Sonu Sood, who is known for his roles in films like 'Simmba' and 'Dabangg', arranged safe road travel for the migrants to help them reach their respective homes on May 24. He has sent over 12,000 migrants to their native places so far. Video of Sood waving at the labourers seated in buses has...

Coronavirus: Sonu Sood wins praise for arranging buses for stranded migrant workers | Oneindia news [Video]

Coronavirus: Sonu Sood wins praise for arranging buses for stranded migrant workers | Oneindia news

Sonu Sood has become a real life hero when the entire country is battling Coronavirus Pandemic, leaving the migrants in the country devastated with no jobs and many walking back hundreds of kilometeres..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:31Published
Covid-19: Maha says no to passenger flights, may extend lockdown: Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: Maha says no to passenger flights, may extend lockdown: Oneindia News

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:34Published

Sonu Sood on migrants: We can't leave them on the streets, we can't see them dying on the highways

Not just migrants, Sonu Sood has been working relentlessly trying to help whoever approaches him. He revealed that his phone has been ringing continuously 24X7...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNAMid-Day

Minister hails Sonu Sood for arranging bus for migrants

Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil on Saturday praised Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for arranging buses for mi
Hindu

