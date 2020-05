Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to be questioned about whether there has been a Cabinet clash over spending too long at alert level 2.Ardern is speaking speak to media at 1.30pm on her way to Question Time.On Monday,... Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to be questioned about whether there has been a Cabinet clash over spending too long at alert level 2.Ardern is speaking speak to media at 1.30pm on her way to Question Time.On Monday,... 👓 View full article