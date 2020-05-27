Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern says wait for transtasman travel bubble not 'too long'

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern says wait for transtasman travel bubble not 'too long'Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says people won't have to wait "too long" for a transtasman travel bubble, with a draft blueprint covering all aspects potentially ready within a week.But Ardern wouldn't be drawn on any further details...
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Jacinda Ardern Keeps Her Cool As Earthquake Strikes During Live Interview

Jacinda Ardern Keeps Her Cool As Earthquake Strikes During Live Interview 00:30

 “We're just having a bit of an earthquake here Ryan. Quite a decent shake here.” New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern keeps her cool as earthquake strikes during a live interview with AM Show presenter Ryan Bridge on Monday morning.

WEB EXTRA: Earthquake in New Zealand While Prime Minister Is On Live TV [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Earthquake in New Zealand While Prime Minister Is On Live TV

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern continued on with a live TV interview during an earthquake Monday. Ardern was in the executive wing of parliament, known as the Beehive. It was a 5.8 magnitude..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published
Jacinda Ardern stays cool as earthquake rattles NZ capital [Video]

Jacinda Ardern stays cool as earthquake rattles NZ capital

An earthquake struck near New Zealand's capital on Monday morning (May 25), shaking many residents including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who continued with a live TV interview at the parliament..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:31Published

