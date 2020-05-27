With debt crunch looming, Sri Lanka needs help from its friends
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () Sri Lanka's finances were fragile long before the coronavirus delivered its blow, but unless the country can secure aid from allies like China, economists say it may have to make a fresh appeal to the IMF or default on its debt.
Farmers have struggled to sell their harvest amid a 24-hour lockdown in Sri Lanka in some districts, but its Civil Defense Force is now buying produce directly from farmers, and distributing it across..