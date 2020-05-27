Global  

With debt crunch looming, Sri Lanka needs help from its friends

Reuters India Wednesday, 27 May 2020
Sri Lanka's finances were fragile long before the coronavirus delivered its blow, but unless the country can secure aid from allies like China, economists say it may have to make a fresh appeal to the IMF or default on its debt.
