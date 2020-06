Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

COMMENT One of the most contentious statistics among the many contentious Covid-19 statistics, is the Infection Fatality Proportion (IFP). This is the proportion of people infected with Covid-19 who will die from the infection.... COMMENT One of the most contentious statistics among the many contentious Covid-19 statistics, is the Infection Fatality Proportion (IFP). This is the proportion of people infected with Covid-19 who will die from the infection.... 👓 View full article