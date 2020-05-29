Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Uzma Khan: An actress assaulted, a jealous wife and a viral video in Pakistan

BBC News Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Uzma Khan was beaten by three rich women and their guards. Why is this not a headline in Pakistan?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this