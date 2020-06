Rescued Kahurangi trampers: Jessica O'Connor 'never lost hope' despite being lost for 19 days Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Rescued tramper Jessica O'Connor says she "never lost hope" despite being lost for 19 days in rugged bush and running out of food. O'Connor and her friend Dion Reynolds – both aged 23 – were rescued in Kahurangi National Park on...

